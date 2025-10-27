Bayer’s Observational Study on Aflibercept for Preterm Infants: Potential Market Implications

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bayer AG has initiated an observational study titled ‘Drug Utilization Study for Eylea 40 mg/mL Using the PICLEO Paediatric Dosing Device in Preterm Infants With Retinopathy of Prematurity in the UK.’ The study aims to collect data on the use of aflibercept (Eylea) in preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) using a pediatric dosing device. The primary objective is to determine the number of infants treated with this method and assess the feasibility of a long-term safety study.

The intervention being tested is aflibercept (Eylea), a drug injected into the eye to block vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which causes abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina. This treatment is delivered using a prefilled syringe and a pediatric dosing device to ensure safe administration in infants.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a cross-sectional time perspective. It involves collecting data from the National Neonatal Research Database without requiring additional visits or tests for the participants.

The study began in March 2024, with primary completion expected by March 2025. If the initial data is insufficient, the study may extend to April 2027. The latest update was submitted on October 9, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study could impact Bayer’s stock performance positively by showcasing the company’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in pediatric care. The results may also influence investor sentiment by highlighting Bayer’s innovative approach in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape, particularly in the treatment of ROP.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue