Bayer’s New Hope in Prostate Cancer: 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium Study Update

Bayer AG is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 Open-label, First-in-human, Multi-center Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Antitumor Activity of 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium in Participants With Advanced Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)’. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium (BAY3563254), a promising treatment for mCRPC, a form of prostate cancer resistant to hormone therapy. This study is significant as it explores a new therapeutic avenue for a challenging cancer type.

The intervention being tested is 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, a drug administered via intravenous slow injection. It targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and emits radiation to damage cancer cells, aiming to halt their growth.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It consists of two parts: dose escalation to determine the optimal dose and dose expansion to test this dose’s efficacy.

The study began on December 19, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion is estimated for September 30, 2025, with the last update also on this date. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future developments.

The study’s progress could influence Bayer’s stock performance by potentially enhancing its oncology portfolio, thereby attracting investor interest. It also positions Bayer competitively in the oncology market, particularly in the niche of advanced prostate cancer treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

