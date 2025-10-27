Bayer’s New Clinical Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Cancer Treatment?

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG is conducting a first-in-human study titled A First-in-human Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Preliminary Clinical Activity of BAY 3713372, a Novel 2nd Generation PRMT5 Inhibitor, in Participants With MTAP-deleted Solid Tumors. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of BAY 3713372, a drug designed to target MTAP-deleted solid tumors by inhibiting the PRMT5 protein, potentially killing cancer cells while sparing normal cells.

The intervention being tested is BAY 3713372, administered as a daily oral drug. It is intended to treat MTAP-deleted solid tumors by blocking the PRMT5 protein, which may lead to the death of cancer cells.

The study follows an interventional, non-randomized, sequential design with no masking. It consists of a dose escalation phase followed by a dose expansion phase to determine the optimal dose for treatment. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on March 31, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 13, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

This clinical study update could influence Bayer AG’s stock performance positively if the results show promising safety and efficacy, potentially boosting investor confidence. In the competitive landscape, advancements in cancer treatment are crucial, and successful outcomes could position Bayer favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

