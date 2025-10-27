Bayer’s Eylea Study: A New Hope for Neovascular Glaucoma Patients

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘Drug Use Investigation for Eylea for Neovascular Glaucoma (NVG)’ to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Aflibercept (Eylea) in Japanese patients diagnosed with Neovascular Glaucoma. This study is significant as it aims to provide real-world data on the use of Eylea, a treatment option for NVG, which could influence future clinical practices and patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is Aflibercept, marketed as Eylea, which is administered via intravitreal injection. It is designed to treat NVG by inhibiting the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the eye, potentially reducing vision loss.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It involves multiple centers and aims to recruit 480 patients. The primary focus is on assessing the safety and effectiveness of Eylea in routine clinical settings over a six-month period.

The study began on August 18, 2020, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and ensuring the study meets its objectives within the set timeline.

The update on this study could positively impact Bayer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to advancing treatment options for eye diseases. As Eylea is a key product in Bayer’s portfolio, successful outcomes could enhance its competitive position in the ophthalmology market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

