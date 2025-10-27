Bayer’s Eylea Study: A New Hope for Infants with Retinopathy of Prematurity

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting a study titled ‘Special Drug Use Investigation for Eylea for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)’ to gather data on the use of Eylea in Japanese infants with ROP, a condition where abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina can lead to blindness. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Eylea in a real-world setting.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on Eylea, an injection that inhibits VEGF protein to prevent abnormal retinal blood vessel growth. Eylea is already approved in Japan for treating ROP in infants.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It involves collecting data from medical records and routine visits without additional tests, focusing on adverse events and treatment efficacy over six months.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 20, 2023, and is currently recruiting. The last update was on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection.

Market Implications: This study could positively impact Bayer’s stock by reinforcing Eylea’s market position in treating ROP, potentially increasing investor confidence. Competitors in the ophthalmology sector may need to monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

