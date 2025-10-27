Bayer AG’s Darolutamide Study: A Closer Look at Safety in Korean Prostate Cancer Patients

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting an observational study titled Post-marketing Surveillance Study for Approved Darolutamide Use in Korean Patients, focusing on the safety of darolutamide in men with prostate cancer in Korea. The study aims to assess adverse events and the effectiveness of darolutamide, a drug prescribed for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), highlighting its significance in enhancing patient safety and treatment efficacy.

Intervention/Treatment: The study involves the drug Darolutamide (Nubeqa, BAY1841788), which is already available for prescription. It functions by blocking androgens from attaching to androgen receptors in prostate cells, thereby delaying cancer growth in patients with nmCRPC or mHSPC.

Study Design: This is a prospective, observational cohort study. Participants are not randomly assigned to groups, and there is no masking involved. The primary purpose is to monitor the safety and effectiveness of darolutamide in real-world settings.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 21, 2024, with an estimated completion date in 2030. The latest update was submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could bolster Bayer AG’s market position by reinforcing the safety profile of darolutamide, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance. As the prostate cancer treatment market is competitive, positive results could enhance Bayer’s standing against competitors.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

