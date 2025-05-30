BaWang International Successfully Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited ( (HK:1338) ) is now available.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2025. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and granting of mandates for share issuance and repurchase. This successful meeting indicates strong shareholder support and could enhance the company’s governance and operational strategies moving forward.

More about BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on products such as herbal shampoos and personal care items.

Average Trading Volume: 3,179,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$167.6M

See more insights into 1338 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.