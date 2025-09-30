BauMart Holdings Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baumart Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BMH) ) has shared an announcement.

BauMart Holdings Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The statement, approved by the board, details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. It highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability by providing a comprehensive overview of its governance practices, including board responsibilities and management oversight. This announcement underscores BauMart Holdings’ dedication to maintaining high governance standards, which could positively influence its reputation and stakeholder trust.

Baumart Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 101,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.79M

