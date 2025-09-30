BauMart Holdings Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baumart Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BMH) ) has provided an update.

BauMart Holdings Limited has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2025. The report outlines the company’s corporate structure, including its directors and key service providers, such as auditors and solicitors. The release highlights the company’s continued presence in the building materials industry, with its shares actively traded on the ASX, indicating a stable market position. This annual report serves as a key document for stakeholders to assess the company’s operational and financial health over the past year.

BauMart Holdings Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the supply and distribution of building materials and products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is based in Carlisle, Western Australia.

