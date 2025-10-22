Baumart Holdings Ltd Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Baumart Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BMH) ).

Baumart Holdings Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its Carlisle, WA location, with an option for online participation. The agenda includes receiving the Annual Report, an advisory vote on the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Mr. Andy Yuan as Director, and approval for a 10% placement facility. These resolutions could influence the company’s governance and capital strategy, impacting shareholder value and company operations.

More about Baumart Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 108,233

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.79M

For detailed information about BMH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue