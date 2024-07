Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:0483) has released an update.

Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd. has officially announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong to the first floor of Wofoo Building, Tsuen Wan, effective from 17 July 2024. The notice comes directly from the company’s board of directors, chaired by Madam Tong She Man, Winnie.

