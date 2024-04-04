Battery X Metals Begins Key Ontario Exploration

Battery X Metals Inc. (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Battery X Metals Inc. has launched an exploration program at its Belanger Project in Red Lake, Ontario, targeting gold and copper due to their rising demand amid favorable market conditions. The recent surge in gold prices to a record high enhances the project’s appeal to investors, especially with gold’s status as a stable investment and copper’s essential role in electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy.

