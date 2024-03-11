Battery Mineral Resources Secures Funding for Punitaqui Restart

Battery Mineral Resources Corp (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. has secured a C$8 million credit line through its subsidiary ESI Energy Services Inc. to restart copper concentrate production at the Punitaqui Project in Chile. The initial C$5 million drawdown will facilitate the hiring of personnel and maintenance of mine operations, with plant commissioning expected in the near term and start-up projected for Q2 2024.

