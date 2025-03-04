Bathurst Resources Sets Ambitious Coal Production Targets to FY40

The latest announcement is out from Bathurst Resources Ltd ( (AU:BRL) ).

Bathurst Resources Limited has announced updated production targets for its mines and development projects, aiming for a total of 33.9 million tonnes of coal by FY40. The targets include projects at various stages of development, with significant contributions expected from the export segment, particularly through the BT Mining Stockton and Cypress mines. The company plans to utilize existing infrastructure and contracts to support these targets, with several projects expected to gain consent under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024, potentially enhancing Bathurst’s market position and operational efficiency.

Bathurst Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production of coal. The company operates through its owned mines and a joint venture, BT Mining Limited, where it holds a 65% stake. Bathurst’s operations include both domestic and export markets, with a significant emphasis on metallurgical coal for steelmaking.

