Bathurst Resources Maintains EBITDA Guidance Amid Project Progress and Market Challenges

Bathurst Resources Ltd ( (AU:BRL) ) just unveiled an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd reported a consolidated EBITDA of $5.2 million for the first quarter of FY26, aligning with forecasts and maintaining its full-year guidance of $35-$45 million. The company has strengthened its cash position to $155 million and made progress on development projects in New Zealand and Canada, which are expected to provide long-term economic benefits. Despite a decrease in export segment earnings and South Island domestic sales, the North Island domestic segment saw increased coal production and secured a new agreement with Genesis Energy. The HCC benchmark price rebounded, though coal producers continue to face financial pressures. Bathurst is also focusing on health, safety, and training improvements to reduce workplace injuries and enhance worker well-being.

More about Bathurst Resources Ltd

Bathurst Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on coal production. The company has a significant presence in New Zealand and Canada, with projects such as the Buller Plateaux Continuation Project and the Tenas Project, which are key to its future production profile.

Average Trading Volume: 46,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$153.6M

