Batero Gold Corp. Resumes Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Batero Gold ( (TSE:BAT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Batero Gold Corp. announced the reinstatement of trading for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange following the resolution of a cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company aims to advance its La Cumbre Gold Project in Colombia, with new management implementing systems to enhance focus and operations, which could positively impact its market position and shareholder value.

More about Batero Gold

Batero Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on developing the La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia. The project is part of the company’s wholly-owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, located in Colombia’s emerging Mid Cauca gold and copper belt.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.91M

