Bass Oil Limited Reports Quarterly Growth and Strategic Gas Market Entry

Bass Oil Ltd ( (AU:BAS) ) has issued an announcement.

Bass Oil Limited reported quarterly oil sales of A$1.62 million with a production of 20,905 barrels, averaging 227 barrels per day. The company completed a production enhancement program in Indonesia, increasing oil production by 20%. Bass is also progressing towards becoming a gas producer with the acquisition of the Vanessa gas field, aiming to enter the East Coast Gas Market. Despite a slight decline in oil prices and production, Bass is focused on growth through strategic projects like Vanessa, the Kiwi project, and the PEL 182 deep coal gas play.

More about Bass Oil Ltd

Bass Oil Limited is an Australian-listed oil producer with a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin, Australia, and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO in Indonesia. The company is debt-free and focuses on leveraging its competitive strengths in both Australia and Indonesia to create value.

Average Trading Volume: 417,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$12.78M



