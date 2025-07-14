Bass Oil Limited Reports Increased Production and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bass Oil Ltd ( (AU:BAS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bass Oil Limited reported a 2% increase in total sales revenue for June, with a total monthly production of 7,220 barrels, marking a 4% rise. The company is progressing with regulatory approvals to acquire a 100% interest in the Vanessa gas field, which is expected to enable first gas sales into the east coast gas market, potentially enhancing reserve growth and commercializing deep coal resources.

More about Bass Oil Ltd

Bass Oil Limited is an Australian-listed oil producer with a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin, including the 100% owned Worrior and Padulla oil fields, and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO. The company is focused on leveraging its operational capabilities and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia to create value.

Average Trading Volume: 536,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.62M

For detailed information about BAS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue