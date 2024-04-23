Bass Oil Limited Launches Discounted Share Offer

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited invites shareholders to participate in their Share Purchase Plan (SPP), allowing them to buy new shares at a discounted price of A$0.07 each, aiming to raise up to A$2 million for growth initiatives and general working capital. The SPP, opening on April 23, 2024, offers parcels up to A$30,000 without brokerage fees to eligible shareholders and will close on May 10, 2024. The funds are earmarked for projects in the Cooper Basin and other high-value oil development opportunities.

