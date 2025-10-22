Baselode Energy Corp Rebrands and Consolidates Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baselode Energy Corp ( (TSE:FIND) ) has provided an update.

Baselode Energy Corp announced a name change to Geiger Energy Corporation and a consolidation of its common shares, effective October 27, 2025, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s share structure and enhance its market presence, potentially impacting its operations and positioning within the uranium exploration industry.

More about Baselode Energy Corp

Baselode Energy Corp, soon to be known as Geiger Energy Corporation, is focused on uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Thelon Basin in Nunavut. The company’s flagship asset is the Aberdeen Project in Nunavut, which includes the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium discoveries, along with over 50 high-priority exploration targets. Baselode also discovered the ACKIO uranium prospect in the Athabasca Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 407,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$24.79M

