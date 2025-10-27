Basel Medical Group Ltd Delays Yearly Report

Basel Medical Group Ltd ( (BMGL) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Basel Medical Group Ltd has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the additional time required to finalize its consolidated financial statements and for the completion of audit procedures by its independent registered public accounting firm. The company expects to file the report no later than fifteen days after the original due date of October 31, 2025. Basel Medical Group Ltd has indicated that there will be no significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Dr. Darren Yen Feng Chhoa, the Chief Executive Officer, highlighting the company’s commitment to compliance and transparency.

