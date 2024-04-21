Base Resources Set for Strategic Acquisition by Energy Fuels

Base Resources Limited (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced a proposed acquisition by Energy Fuels Inc. through a scheme of arrangement, aiming to create a global leader in critical minerals. This strategic move follows Base Resources’ previously announced doubling of the Toliara Project’s net present value and is part of a larger effort to enhance production and financial forecasts. The acquisition terms, risks, and financial projections are detailed in the company’s ASX announcements, which also highlight that the forward-looking statements are subject to various market and operational risks.

