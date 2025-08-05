BASE, Inc. Shows Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) has issued an update.

BASE, Inc. reported a 24.8% increase in net sales for the first half of 2025, reaching 9,144 million yen. Despite the growth in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent slightly decreased by 1% to 446 million yen. The company maintained a stable equity ratio of 30.8%, indicating a solid financial position. The financial results reflect a positive trajectory in sales growth, although profit margins remain a concern. Stakeholders should note the company’s focus on maintaining financial stability while navigating challenges in profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4477) stock is a Hold with a Yen290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BASE, Inc. stock, see the JP:4477 Stock Forecast page.

More about BASE, Inc.

BASE, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It primarily focuses on providing e-commerce platform services, enabling users to create and manage online stores. The company targets small to medium-sized enterprises and individual entrepreneurs, offering them tools to enhance their online presence and sales capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,623,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.36B

