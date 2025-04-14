BASE, Inc. Sets Record Date for Potential Shareholder Meeting Amid Investor Discussions

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) just unveiled an update.

BASE, Inc. has announced the record date for a potential Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, set for April 30, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for voting. This meeting is part of ongoing discussions with investor Mr. Hiroyuki Maki regarding a planned tender offer, where Mr. Maki has clarified his position as a general investor with no intention of acquiring control or influencing company management.

BASE, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing e-commerce solutions. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market and is led by CEO Yuta Tsuruoka.

