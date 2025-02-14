BASE, Inc. Reports Significant Financial Performance Improvement

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) just unveiled an update.

BASE, Inc. announced a significant improvement in its actual financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2024, surpassing its forecast. The growth was driven by higher-than-expected sales in its core businesses and lower than anticipated SG&A expenses. However, the newly acquired want.jp Business underperformed due to external market conditions, resulting in an impairment loss. Despite this, the overall financial performance exceeded forecasts, with net income attributable to owners of the parent surpassing expectations.

More about BASE, Inc.

BASE, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on e-commerce solutions through its BASE Business and payment processing services via PAY.JP, alongside the financial services offered by YELL BANK.

YTD Price Performance: 12.62%

Average Trading Volume: 3,722,828

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen42.6B

