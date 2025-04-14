BASE, Inc. Prepares for Potential Shareholder Meeting Amid Tender Offer Dispute

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) has issued an announcement.

BASE, Inc. is currently engaged in a dispute with Mr. Hiroyuki Maki regarding a Planned Tender Offer that Mr. Maki intends to initiate without adhering to the company’s Response Policy. The company is concerned that shareholders may not receive adequate information to make informed decisions about the offer. As a precaution, BASE, Inc.’s Board of Directors has set April 30, 2025, as the record date for a potential Shareholder Opinion Confirmation Meeting to address these concerns, although no countermeasures have been decided yet.

More about BASE, Inc.

BASE, Inc. operates in the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth market. The company focuses on providing e-commerce solutions and services, catering primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises looking to establish an online presence.

YTD Price Performance: 19.69%

Average Trading Volume: 7,113,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen45.28B

Find detailed analytics on 4477 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue