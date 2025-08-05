BASE, Inc. Maintains Opposition to Tender Offer Amid Revised Conditions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) has provided an announcement.

BASE, Inc. has announced a partial amendment to its previous statement opposing a tender offer by Mr. Hiroyuki Maki. Despite the increase in the tender offer price and extension of the offer period, the company’s Board of Directors has unanimously decided to maintain its opposition to the tender offer and requests shareholders to refrain from tendering their shares.

