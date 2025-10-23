Barton Investment Management Reduces Stake in Amazon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Barton Investment Management, managed by J. Barton Riley, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 3,758 shares.
Spark’s Take on AMZN Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMZN is a Outperform.
Amazon’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust growth and strategic advancements. However, high valuation and mixed technical indicators suggest caution. The absence of a dividend yield and challenges in AWS margins and supply constraints are notable risks.
More about Amazon.Com, Inc.
YTD Price Performance: 0.82%
Average Trading Volume: 43,984,961
Current Market Cap: $2308.7B
