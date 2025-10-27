Barton Gold Announces Digital-First Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( (AU:BGD) ) has issued an announcement.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Adelaide. The company will not distribute hard copies of the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to access it online. This announcement is part of Barton’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and engage stakeholders digitally, aligning with modern corporate practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BGD) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barton Gold Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:BGD Stock Forecast page.

More about Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold Holdings Limited is an Australian gold developer listed on ASX, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on future gold production with significant mineral resources in the Gawler Craton of South Australia. Barton Gold owns several projects, including the Challenger, Tarcoola, Tunkillia, and Wudinna Gold Projects, and operates the region’s only gold mill.

Average Trading Volume: 711,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about BGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue