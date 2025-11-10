Barrick Mining Expands Share Buyback Program by $500 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Barrick Mining ( (TSE:ABX) ) is now available.

Barrick Mining Corporation has announced an increase of $500 million to its existing share repurchase program, following the successful repurchase of $1.0 billion worth of shares earlier this year. This move reflects Barrick’s strong financial performance and cash flow generation, allowing for further repurchases. The company believes its shares may sometimes trade below their intrinsic value, and the repurchase program aims to capitalize on this. The decision underscores Barrick’s strategic focus on shareholder returns and financial flexibility, with potential implications for its market positioning and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ABX) stock is a Buy with a C$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barrick Mining stock, see the TSE:ABX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABX is a Outperform.

Barrick Mining’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record earnings and strategic asset sales. Technical analysis indicates bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to near overbought RSI levels. The valuation is fair, with a moderate dividend yield. Challenges in Mali and stockpile issues are noted but do not overshadow the company’s strong operational and financial position.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ABX stock, click here.

More about Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company with a significant portfolio of world-class gold and copper assets. It operates across 18 countries and five continents, including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines, and is the largest gold producer in the United States. Barrick is committed to creating long-term value through responsible mining and strong partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: 111.83%

Average Trading Volume: 6,046,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$79.23B

See more insights into ABX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue