Barrick Mining Enhances Dividend and Expands Share Buyback Program

An update from Barrick Mining ( (TSE:ABX) ) is now available.

Barrick Mining Corporation has announced an enhanced dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2025, in line with its Performance Dividend Policy. Additionally, the company repurchased 13.50 million shares during Q2 as part of its share buyback program, totaling approximately 21.19 million shares repurchased this year. These actions reflect Barrick’s strategy to provide significant returns to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet, supported by solid operating performance and strategic initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ABX) stock is a Buy with a C$28.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barrick Mining stock, see the TSE:ABX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABX is a Outperform.

Barrick Mining’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, supported by positive earnings call insights. The technical analysis suggests bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation is reasonable but not particularly compelling. Legal challenges in Mali present a risk, but the company’s strategic focus on Tier-1 assets and sustainability initiatives are positive factors.

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company with a significant portfolio of world-class gold and copper assets. The company operates in 18 countries across five continents and is the largest gold producer in the United States. Barrick is committed to responsible mining and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 46.14%

Average Trading Volume: 3,603,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.4B

