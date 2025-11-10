Barrick Mining Boosts Dividends and Share Buybacks for Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Barrick Mining ( (TSE:ABX) ) just unveiled an update.

Barrick Mining Corporation has announced a 25% increase in its quarterly base dividend to $0.125 per share, alongside a third-quarter dividend of $0.175 per share, which includes a performance dividend. The company also repurchased approximately 18.60 million shares in Q3 as part of its share buyback program, totaling 39.79 million shares repurchased this year. These actions reflect Barrick’s strategy to provide significant financial returns to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet, supported by robust operating performance and cash flows.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABX is a Outperform.

Barrick Mining’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record earnings and strategic asset sales. Technical analysis indicates bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to near overbought RSI levels. The valuation is fair, with a moderate dividend yield. Challenges in Mali and stockpile issues are noted but do not overshadow the company’s strong operational and financial position.

More about Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company with a substantial portfolio of gold and copper assets. It operates across 18 countries and five continents, including six Tier One gold mines, and is the largest gold producer in the United States. The company is committed to responsible mining, strong partnerships, and disciplined growth, with shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 111.83%

Average Trading Volume: 6,046,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$79.23B

