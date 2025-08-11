Barrick Mining Appoints Ben van Beurden as Lead Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barrick Mining ( (TSE:ABX) ) has provided an update.

Barrick Mining Corporation has appointed Ben van Beurden as the new Lead Independent Director of the Board, succeeding Brett Harvey. Van Beurden, former CEO of Shell, brings extensive experience in the energy and natural resources sectors, which is expected to enhance Barrick’s strategic direction and governance. His appointment is part of Barrick’s ongoing initiative to refresh its board composition to better navigate industry dynamics and deliver sustainable value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ABX) stock is a Buy with a C$28.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barrick Mining stock, see the TSE:ABX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABX is a Outperform.

Barrick Mining’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, supported by positive earnings call insights. The technical analysis suggests bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation is reasonable but not particularly compelling. Legal challenges in Mali present a risk, but the company’s strategic focus on Tier-1 assets and sustainability initiatives are positive factors.

More about Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company with a significant portfolio of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets. The company operates in 18 countries across five continents and is the largest gold producer in the United States. Barrick is committed to responsible mining, strong partnerships, and disciplined growth.

YTD Price Performance: 46.14%

Average Trading Volume: 3,603,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.4B

