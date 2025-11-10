Barrick Mining Achieves Record Q3 Financial Results and Increases Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Barrick Mining ( (TSE:ABX) ) has issued an update.

Barrick Mining Corporation reported record financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with gold production increasing by 4% and copper production aligning with plans. The company achieved record operating and free cash flow, leading to a 25% increase in its base quarterly dividend. Despite operational challenges, Barrick remains committed to safety and improving performance, with a focus on its Tier One gold assets. The company also expanded its share buyback program and confirmed the significance of the Fourmile gold discovery.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ABX) stock is a Buy with a C$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barrick Mining stock, see the TSE:ABX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABX is a Outperform.

Barrick Mining’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record earnings and strategic asset sales. Technical analysis indicates bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to near overbought RSI levels. The valuation is fair, with a moderate dividend yield. Challenges in Mali and stockpile issues are noted but do not overshadow the company’s strong operational and financial position.

More about Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading company in the mining industry, primarily engaged in the production of gold and copper. The company focuses on maintaining a strong balance sheet and delivering shareholder value through its world-class assets, particularly in Nevada and the Dominican Republic.

YTD Price Performance: 111.83%

Average Trading Volume: 6,046,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$79.23B

