Barrick Gold Reports Record Earnings and Cash Flow

Barrick Gold ( (B) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Barrick Gold presented to its investors.

Barrick Mining Corporation is a global leader in mining, exploration, and development, with a significant presence in gold and copper production across 18 countries and five continents. The company is recognized for its extensive portfolio of world-class and long-life assets, including six Tier One gold mines, and is the largest gold producer in the United States.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Barrick Gold announced record adjusted net earnings and operating and free cash flow, driven by increased gold production and favorable commodity prices. The company reported a 4% increase in gold production compared to the previous quarter, producing 829,000 ounces of gold and 55,000 tonnes of copper, generating $4.1 billion in revenue.

Key financial highlights include a record quarterly operating cash flow of $2.4 billion and free cash flow of $1.5 billion, marking significant increases from the previous quarter. The company also reported net earnings per share of $0.76 and adjusted net earnings per share of $0.58. Barrick increased its quarterly dividend by 25% and expanded its share buyback program by $500 million, reflecting strong cash flow and shareholder focus.

Strategic announcements included the confirmation of the Fourmile project in Nevada as a significant gold discovery and progress on key growth projects like Reko Diq and Lumwana. The company also continued its focus on non-core asset sales, expecting to generate approximately $2.6 billion in value from divestitures this year.

Looking ahead, Barrick remains on track to meet its full-year guidance for gold and copper production, with expectations of higher production in the fourth quarter. The company is committed to enhancing operational performance and shareholder value, particularly at its Tier One assets, while maintaining a strong emphasis on safety and sustainability.

