Barksdale Capital Secures $6.3 Million in Funding

Barksdale Capital (TSE:BRO) has released an update.

Barksdale Resources Corp. has successfully completed the final phase of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $6.3 million through the sale of 42 million units. These funds are earmarked for exploration activities in Arizona and other corporate needs, with certain insiders of the company, including its CEO, having participated in the financing. The transaction also involved payment of finder’s fees and issuance of finder’s warrants.

