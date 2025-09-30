Barinthus Biotherapeutics Announces Merger with Clywedog Therapeutics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( (BRNS) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Barinthus Biotherapeutics and Clywedog Therapeutics entered into a merger agreement to form a combined entity named Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. The merger, expected to close in the first half of 2026, will create a company with a diversified pipeline targeting metabolic and autoimmune diseases, including Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and celiac disease. The transaction will result in Clywedog stockholders owning approximately 66% and Barinthus shareholders owning about 34% of the new company. The combined company will be supported by existing cash and additional investments from OrbiMed and Torrey Pines Investment LLC, and is expected to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol ‘CLYD’.

The most recent analyst rating on (BRNS) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock, see the BRNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BRNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRNS is a Neutral.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics faces significant financial and valuation challenges, with ongoing losses and liquidity issues being the most critical concerns. The technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, further impacting the stock’s outlook. The lack of profitability and dividend yield makes the stock less attractive to investors seeking value or income.

To see Spark’s full report on BRNS stock, click here.

More about Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics, trading as Barinthus Bio, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates aimed at overcoming autoimmunity and chronic infectious diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of immunotherapeutic product candidates in the field of autoimmunity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,280,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $59.72M

Learn more about BRNS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue