Barfresh Food Group Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Barfresh Food Group Inc. ( (BRFH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Barfresh Food Group Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Barfresh Food Group Inc., a company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, primarily serves the education market, foodservice industry, and restaurant chains with its innovative portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage system.

In its third quarter of 2025, Barfresh Food Group Inc. reported a record quarterly revenue of $4.2 million, marking a 16% increase year-over-year. The company also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and a gross margin of 37%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and a favorable product mix.

Key highlights from the earnings report include the completion of the strategic acquisition of Arps Dairy, which is expected to enhance Barfresh’s business model and growth trajectory. The acquisition provides Barfresh with owned manufacturing capabilities, allowing for greater control over production capacity and contributing to both top and bottom-line growth. The company’s net loss improved to $290,000, compared to a loss of $513,000 in the previous year, driven by increased revenue and gross margin.

Looking ahead, Barfresh reiterates its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $14.5 million to $15.5 million and provides a preliminary fiscal 2026 guidance of $30 million to $35 million, indicating substantial growth potential. The company anticipates continued market penetration in the education channel, expansion of the Pop & Go product line, and operational leverage from its integrated manufacturing model.

Overall, Barfresh Food Group Inc. appears to be on a promising growth trajectory, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and improved operational efficiencies. The company’s management remains confident in its ability to achieve its financial targets and capitalize on new market opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue