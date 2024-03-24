Barfresh Food Group on Thin Ice: Nasdaq Compliance Concerns Loom Over Future Trading Status

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. faces a significant business risk due to potential non-compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. In May 2023, the company received a notice for failing to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement of $2,500,000, as their equity stood at $1,845,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Although they momentarily rectified the shortfall with an equity of $2,503,000 by year-end, the possibility of incurring future net losses could once again jeopardize their compliance, risking a transition to over-the-counter trading for their common stock.

