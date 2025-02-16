Bareket Extends Bank Credit Frameworks Until March 2025

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An announcement from Bareket ( (IL:BRKT) ) is now available.

Bareket has announced an extension of the utilization period for its bank credit frameworks and those of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with a certain commercial bank until mid-March 2025, maintaining the existing framework conditions. This extension aids in stabilizing Bareket’s financial operations, though the company is attempting to further extend the framework for an additional year, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

Bareket

YTD Price Performance: 13.85%

Average Trading Volume: 23,514

Current Market Cap: ILS119.4M

