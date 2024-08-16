Barclays PLC Ups Stake in Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties (GB:TRR) has released an update.

Trident Royalties PLC has announced that Barclays PLC has increased its stake in the company, with voting rights now totaling 7.17%, up from the previous notification of 6.47%. The change in shareholding crossed the notifiable threshold on August 14, 2024, with Trident Royalties being notified two days later. This adjustment reflects Barclays PLC’s growing interest in Trident Royalties as a key player in the royalties sector.

For further insights into GB:TRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.