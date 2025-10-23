Barclays PLC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Barclays Plc ( (BCS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Barclays Plc presented to its investors.

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail and commercial banking, credit cards, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. It operates primarily in the UK and US, offering a diverse range of financial products and services.

In its Q3 2025 earnings report, Barclays PLC announced a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 10.6% for the quarter, with a year-to-date RoTE of 12.3%. The company reported a profit before tax of £2.1 billion and an attributable profit of £1.5 billion. Barclays also announced a £500 million share buyback and upgraded its 2025 RoTE guidance to greater than 11%.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 9% increase in group income year-on-year to £7.2 billion, driven by strong performances across various divisions. Barclays UK saw a 16% increase in income, while the Investment Bank’s income grew by 12%. The company’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 59%, and its CET1 ratio stood at 14.1%.

Barclays continues to focus on strategic growth, with plans to announce new financial and operational targets through 2028. The company is on track to deliver its 2025 guidance and 2026 targets, with a strong balance sheet and robust risk management practices.

Looking ahead, Barclays management remains optimistic about the company’s financial performance, with plans for further capital returns and efficiency savings. The company aims to maintain its momentum and deliver sustainable growth in the coming years.

