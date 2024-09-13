Barclays PLC Adjusts Stake in Network International

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has altered its stake in Network International Holdings PLC, crossing a notable threshold on September 10, 2024, which resulted in a change from 7.05% to 6.93% of voting rights. This adjustment was officially communicated to Network International Holdings on September 12, 2024. The shift encompasses both direct voting rights and financial instruments such as equity swaps and contracts for difference.

For further insights into GB:NETW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.