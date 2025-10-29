Barclays Discloses Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has shared an announcement.

Barclays PLC has disclosed its interests and short positions in the Dalata Hotel Group PLC as required under the Irish Takeover Panel Act. The disclosure reveals that Barclays holds a 3.95% interest in Dalata’s ordinary shares, indicating a significant financial stake. This disclosure is part of regulatory requirements and may impact stakeholders by providing transparency on Barclays’ investment activities in the hospitality sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £445.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its high score. The positive earnings call further supports the outlook, despite some technical indicators suggesting caution. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.



More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management with a strong presence in the UK and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 35,536,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £56.28B



