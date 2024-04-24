Barclays Completes Major Share Buy-Back Move

Barclays plc (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back 5,285,000 of its own shares for cancellation, as part of a share buy-back programme initiated on February 21, 2024. The shares were acquired at a volume weighted average price of 191.9530p, with the highest and lowest prices being 192.6000p and 191.0400p respectively. Post-cancellation, Barclays PLC’s total issued share capital will stand at 15,014,347,329 ordinary shares with voting rights.

