Barclays Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has shared an announcement.

Barclays PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 2,238,784 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move reduces the company’s issued share capital to 13,935,758,814 ordinary shares with voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules. Since the start of the buy-back program, Barclays has repurchased a total of 196,354,748 shares, indicating a significant effort to return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Hold with a £4.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its high score. The positive earnings call further supports the outlook, despite some technical indicators suggesting caution. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BARC stock, click here.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. It operates primarily in the UK and US, focusing on delivering banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 34,627,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £54.05B

See more data about BARC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue