Barclays Acquires Significant Stake in Indivior PLC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest update is out from Indivior ( (INDV) ).

Indivior PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Barclays PLC acquiring a substantial voting interest. As of July 15, 2025, Barclays holds a total of 6.33% voting rights in Indivior, marking a notable increase from its previous position below the minimum threshold. This acquisition could influence Indivior’s strategic decisions and impact its market positioning, given Barclays’ substantial influence in the financial sector.

More about Indivior

Indivior PLC is a UK-based pharmaceutical company specializing in addiction treatment products. The company focuses on developing medications primarily for opioid addiction, positioning itself as a leader in the addiction treatment market.

For detailed information about INDV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue