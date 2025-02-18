Barak Valley Cements Reports Quarterly Production and Dispatch Figures

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Barak Valley Cements Limited ( (IN:BVCL) ) has provided an announcement.

Barak Valley Cements Limited reported its production and dispatch data for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with production at 80,392 MT and dispatches at 80,442 MT. The figures indicate a slight year-over-year decline in production and dispatch numbers, reflecting a 2.98% decrease in production and a 0.82% drop in dispatches, which could impact the company’s market performance and stakeholder expectations.

Barak Valley Cements Limited operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products across various regions.

YTD Price Performance: -16.15%

Average Trading Volume: 5,483

Current Market Cap: 876.9M INR

