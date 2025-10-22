Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( (BHB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bar Harbor Bankshares presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, a community bank serving Northern New England, reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant acquisition and strong financial performance. The company completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., integrating its systems and branches, which contributed to a notable increase in assets and deposits. Bar Harbor Bankshares achieved a GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and core earnings of $15.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, reflecting growth compared to the previous quarter.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include an expanded net interest margin of 3.56% and a reduced efficiency ratio of 56.70%. The acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp added $658.1 million in total assets and $531.3 million in deposits, enhancing the company’s financial position. Additionally, Bar Harbor Bankshares reported strong asset quality with a decline in non-accruing loans to total loans ratio to 0.27%.

The company’s strategic focus on optimizing its balance sheet and leveraging lower-cost deposits to fund growth resulted in a core return on assets of 1.35% and a core return on equity of 12.23%. The integration of Woodsville into the organization was successfully completed, positioning Bar Harbor Bankshares to expand its customer base and deepen existing relationships.

Looking ahead, Bar Harbor Bankshares remains committed to balancing profitable growth with a conservative credit culture. The company’s management is optimistic about continuing to build a strong and enduring future, leveraging its expanded footprint and enhanced capabilities following the recent acquisition.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue