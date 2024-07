Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) has provided an announcement.

On July 18, 2024, it was shared with investors that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share has been declared, set to benefit shareholders recorded by August 15, 2024, with the payout date on September 13, 2024. This move is a key financial update that underlines the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors and reflects its current financial health.

Find detailed analytics on BHB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.